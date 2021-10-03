/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coolcharmgold mining Corporation is a United Kingdom focused company, that holds portfolio of projects ranging from early Gold exploration to production and having our gold mining farms located in the heart of several of the world’s most sought out gold mining districts.



Coolcharmgold started life as a gold exploration company in 2004 and have been able to successfully transition from gold explorer to gold producer. And is proud to celebrate the partnership and Investment Contracts with the Investors, who are well established and committed to responsible and sustainable mineral exploration and adhere to a corporate sustainability policies, which include community relations, environmental responsibility and labour relations.

Coolcharmgold Mining Districts

On record, Coolcharmgold have 9 active gold mining projects located in different countries and on a mission to acquire five additional undeveloped mining districts located in Germany, Canada, China, Australia, Switzerland and Indonesia. This Undeveloped mining sites is expected to boost the Company’s revenue by over 300% in the next coming years while providing the project investors with a lifetime investment returns.

Coolcharmgold mining focuses on operating Tier One mining assets:

1. Able to produce more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year.

2. Unlimited years of gold Production

3. Operational at low cost, as defined by total cash costs per ounce.

4. Advancing the Manitoba Gold Project - one of few gold development projects that can produce 300,000+ ounces per year in a Tier One jurisdiction

5. Significant and growing royalty portfolio presents longer-term upside value

6. Active partner-driven project portfolio providing further upside and catalysts

By focusing on operating large mines with significant resources, Coolcharmgold is likely able to produce gold at a relatively steady pace for years. The company expects the average annual gold output of its mines through 2030 will be about Four million ounces. Coolcharmgold will continue to rise even if gold prices decline modestly.

Coolcharmgold complements its top-tier gold mining portfolio with a strong balance sheet. By focusing on paying down debt over the past several years, which has increased the Investors returns tremendously over the years and have enabled Coolcharmgold to pay a growing profit returns.

The Insights on Coolcharm Gold Mining Corporation

1. Advancing the Manitoba Gold Project - one of few gold development projects that can produce 300,000+ ounces per year in a Tier One jurisdiction.

2. Over 2 Billion Dollars Market capitalization.

3. Pre-Feasibility Study completed with a NPV5% of US$995 million at US$1,600/oz. gold.

4. Long list of Active private Investors, Venture capitalists, Institutions, Individuals and Partnership deals.

5. Fully funded through Feasibility and Permitting.

6. Exploration upside in under-explored Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt.

Investment Instruments and Procedure

In line with Coolcharmgold commitment to provide a favourable compensation returns for its investors, shareholders and venture capitalists, Institutions and Corporate bodies are allowed to invest in the investment instruments, which includes gold mining activities, capital projects, equities, bonds, trading on digital currencies and so many others.

Coolcharm Gold Mining Corporation Audited Websites

Bloomberg Business News: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/0361199D:LN

Aihit Data: https://www.aihitdata.com/company/02A6A7BF/coolcharm-mining-corporation/overview

Brokersnavigator: https://www.brokersnavigator.com/companies/profile/04888978

Media Contact:

Company: Coolcharm Gold Mining Co Ltd

Contact Name: Bazyli Armandek

E-mail: laudiciavaldez@outlook.com

Website: https://www.coolcharmgold.com/