10:45 PM Update: Front Street and Veterans Bridge Closed in Sunbury, Northumberland County

10:45 PM Update: Route 147 and Route 61 are open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both directions of Route 147 (Front Street) are closed between Chestnut Street in Sunbury and Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township and both directions of Route 61 (Veterans Bridge) between the Route 11/15 ramps in Shamokin Dam and Route 147 in Sunbury, for a hazardous material spill.

A detour using Route 147, Brush Valley Road, Route 890, and Route 61 is in place. Those wishing to cross the river should utilize the Route 147 island bridges to Northumberland. The roadways are expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

