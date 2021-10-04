Fall Reds: Sommelier Benjamin Berry of Minnesota Shares His Favorite Warm Weather Wines
Benjamin Berry of Minnesota, Sommelier, Shares The Best Wines For Fall 2021LAKEVILLE, MN, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's face it — the past year and a half hasn't been easy on anyone. Foodies and wine enthusiasts can't wait to get back out and enjoy in-person dining, libations in hand. Restauranteur and sommelier Benjamin Berry of Minnesota is sharing his top wine picks for September, October, and November.
Benjamin Berry of Minnesota's Favorite Whites
2019 Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Colombia Valley Riesling
This sweet, crisp wine has notes of apple and pairs perfectly with the best foods of fall — light chicken and fish meals, finger foods, and even dark chocolate. At just $20 a bottle, Benjamin Berry of Minnesota recommends keeping a few bottles on hand for catching up with friends on the porch as the sun goes down.
NV Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco
Have something to celebrate? Time to pop open a bottle of bubbly! This floral prosecco is delicious on its own but also pairs perfectly with a splash of juice or muddled fruit. Stash a bottle or two in the fridge and invite some friends over for a post-quarantine mimosa brunch — don't forget some sweet breakfast offerings like Belgian waffles or cinnamon French toast. If you're feeling particularly ambitious behind the breakfast bar, grab some maraschino cherries and treat your brunch guests to a sunrise-inspired treat.
Best Fall Reds
Clos de la Roilette Fleurie
Benjamin Berry of Minnesota recommends picking up a bottle of this smoky red to go with burgers or steaks on the grill. With hints of cranberry, a glass of Cos de la Roilette Fleurie is the perfect accompaniment to rich meals. Forget the usual advice of serving red wine at room temperature — this vino is best served with a slight chill, perfect for offsetting the fall sun.
2018 Masciarelli Montepulciano di Abruzzo
Looking for an exciting new option to offer guests at your next cookout? Benjamin Berry of Minnesota advises that you give this bright, peppery red a try. Like the Cos de la Roilette Fleurie, this also goes well with burgers and steak — and it's delicious alongside a plate of BBQ ribs too. Feel free to blend this with muddled red fruit and orange juice to create a sangria that your guests won't be able to stop raving about.
