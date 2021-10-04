Halloween Contact Lens Manufacturer Offers Online Vision Test
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gothika, America's #1 brand of theatrical contact lenses is proud to announce a partnership with Visibly to offer online vision tests for Halloween contact lenses. Customers on Gothika.com can now take an online vision test from the comfort of their own home and get a valid prescription issued by a medical doctor in 24 hours.
Scott Smiledge from Gothika says "This is a huge milestone for our company and for the Halloween industry. A lot of people still do not know that all contact lenses require a prescription under federal law. Even Halloween lenses that do not correct your vision. For over 20 years Gothika has been the leader in offering safe, high-quality contact lenses sold legally by verifying contact lens prescriptions. Now, with our partnership with Visibly, we can offer our customers an additional way to purchase our products".
The online vision test costs $35 and takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Customers only need their mobile smartphone and a computer. Their phone acts as a remote control and walks them through the test step by step. After the test is complete the results are sent to a licensed optometrist/opthalmologist that will review the results and issue a prescription. The prescription is valid for one year and can be used anywhere that Gothika lenses are sold. For now, the online test is available in 37 states and you must be between the ages of 18 and 55.
"It's important for people to know this is not a replacement for an initial contact lens fitting or comprehensive eye exam", Smiledge says. "If you have never worn contact lenses before you need to see a licensed eye care professional to get properly fit for contact lenses. Everyone's eyes are different and although you may not need lenses to correct your vision you need to make sure the lenses fit your specific eyes. Offering this online test to Gothika customers is truly groundbreaking but it's not for everyone".
Gothika brand contact lenses are also available directly through many eye care professionals across the country. With over 200 styles to choose from Gothik is the number one choice for costume and theatrical performances. Lenses are available in non-corrective and prescription strengths 0.00 through -6.00
For more information please visit Gothika.com
