B&S POWER HOLDS AFRICA RENEWABLE ENERGY SUMMIT IN NIGERIA
... HOSTS SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC FARMS GROUND BREAKING CEREMONIES FOR ASHAMA AND OGBOMOSHO PROJECTSNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&S POWER HOLDING PTE, a Singapore based Renewable Energy Corporation, in partnership with SUNNYFRED GLOBAL and UNICORN WORLD; in collaboration with the FEDERAL MINISTRY OF POWER in Nigeria, is set to hold the AFRICA RENEWABLE ENERGY SUMMIT.
In a statement from GREENPLINTH AFRICA, Consultants & Strategic Partners to B&S POWER NIGERIA, the AFRICA RENEWABLE ENERGY SUMMIT is scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on the 20th and 21st of October 2021.
The Summit with the theme “GREEN AND CLEAN ENERGY FINANCING: A Pathway To Sustainable Development In Africa” will highlight the strategic and key importance of Green Funding to Sustainable Development in the continent.
According to Mr. William Okyere-Henaku, the Africa Representative of B&S Power Holding PTE, the October event is expected to bring together, Strategic Stakeholders in the Power, Finance, Trade, Investment, Green Growth and other relevant sectors in Nigeria and Africa.
Speaking further on the event, the Managing Director of B&S Power Nigeria, Mr. Peace Obichere revealed that the Official Ground breaking ceremonies of the Ashama 200MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Farm and the New Ogbomosho Solar PV Farm would be performed during the Summit.
According to him, these projects will increase Nigeria’s generation capacity and also strengthen the national grid. “The Federal Ministry of Power is the Official Host Ministry, in view of the partnership firmed-up between the Ministry and our company, following our roadmap presentation earlier this year, it is our firm belief that the nation will be the ultimate beneficiary of our strategic collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power”, Obichere concluded.
Distinguished Speakers for the Summit would be led by the Honourable Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu.
In co-hosting the Summit, the Federal Ministry of Power will also provide High-Level and Key Resource Persons from the Power Sector. Strategic Technical Partners, National, Continental and international Stakeholders would join B&S POWER, the Federal Ministry of Power, SUNNYFRED GLOBAL and UNICORN WORLD for a successful Africa Renewable Energy Summit in Abuja, Nigeria.
Over 80 million Nigerians are without access to electricity and millions more suffer from poor service despite efforts by the Federal Government to provide electricity in the country. And also about 60 Million of these Nigerians spend more than N1.6 Trillion on fossil fuel generators yearly. The Federal Government of Nigeria however expects renewable energy to fill a substantial portion of the electricity poverty gap in the country.
In Africa, Power is Inaccessible, Unaffordable, and Unreliable for most people. This traps people in poverty; students find it difficult to read after dark, clinics cannot refrigerate vaccines and businesses have shorter operating hours. Today, more than 25 African countries face an energy crisis. The African continent is well endowed with energy resources, but most remain untapped.
