Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with North Dakota Century Code and a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, who has proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Burgum has proclaimed Oct. 2-3 as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota, noting that volunteer and career firefighters place themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of North Dakotans.

“North Dakotans extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the volunteer and career firefighters who protect our families and communities through their bravery, dedication and sacrifice,” the proclamation states.

The President has called on Americans to participate in the observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service with appropriate programs and activities and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.