Pump Night of Wojak ; Wojak Developers Warn New Investors to Maintain a Financial Management Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the commencement of the second round of Wojak trading last night, many investors, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, bought in Woj Token. This resulted in a price pump occurring in less than a few minutes. This pump piqued the interest of a large number of investors, prompting them to take extraordinary risks with this charity token.
"The majority of individuals who purchased it last night believed the Wojak was a conjecture and that it would be beneficial for swinging, but the reality is that this token will never exist," Wojak Finance development team said. "It is a monetary utility currency. We want to remain in the industry and maintain a thriving market. As a result, we suggest that all investors practice prudent money management and buy-in this token after thoroughly studying it."
Wojak Token has been functioning in the cryptocurrency market as a charity token for about three months. Still, after a development phase, it has finally joined the market, and trading began officially last night.
Wojak Finance and its WOJ tokens are named after Wojak, one of the most famous mainstream Internet memes of the 2010s. It is a fictitious figure connected with an unfortunate trader: in Polish, "Wojak" translates as "Soldier."
The project markets its native token, WOJ, as a "charity token" that can be used for both trade and contributions. Due to frequent token burns, its supply will be "hyper-deflationary."
The WOJ token is being released on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the world's fastest growing platform for smart contracts. It is traded on PancakeSwap (CAKE), the biggest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in the BSC.
The Wojak Finance ecosystem and the WOJ token's contract are audited by Nebula, a well-known cybersecurity firm specializing in blockchain technology.
Wojak Finance will gradually develop into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), with the WOJ token serving as the entity's governance mechanism.
Wojak Finance's WOJ token will be listed on PancakeSwap (CAKE), a prominent decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on the Binance Smart Chain, very soon (BSC).
The next step of Wojak Finance's technological and development efforts will include the deployment of a one-stop application for smartphones on key marketplaces. The application will show the user's WOJ token balance, the timetable for token burn events, LP reward rates, CoinGecko status, one-click "Buy Now" modules, the most recent project news and updates, and QR-code issuing instruments.
Marco Bamio
Marco Bamio
