October 1, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

~ On reports of threats of violence against Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the revelation that white supremacists, who were arrested in 2019 for plotting to come to Richmond to commit mass violence during Lobby Day, had also planned potential violence against Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn:

 

“I am incredibly disturbed by these threats of violence against Speaker Filler-Corn. This is yet more proof that the threat of white supremacist violence is real, and it can rear its ugly head in our own Commonwealth. This shocking news must be met with unequivocal and universal condemnation. No one can stay silent in the face of the rise in white supremacist violence and political violence that threatens the sanctity and legitimacy of our democracy. As the first woman and first Jewish Speaker of the House, Speaker Filler-Corn has been an integral leader in transforming the Commonwealth into a more progressive, welcoming, open and safe place for every Virginian, and I will continue to stand by her and support her,” said Attorney General Herring.

