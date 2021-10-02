From Indonesia to the World: Indonesia Pavilion is Ready to Present the Nation’s Excellence & Abundance Opportunities
The Indonesia Pavilion is ready to present various weekly programs to attract the potential of the trade sector and investment opportunities.DUBAI, UAE, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion is ready to present various weekly programs to show Indonesia's best potential at the Expo 2020 Dubai event today. Various programs during the six months of participation at Expo 2020 Dubai in the trade, investment, and tourism sectors will be conducted by the Indonesia Pavilion to support Indonesia's participation and obtain optimal benefits for the nation's economy.
Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi said the Indonesia Pavilion is ready to welcome the Expo 2020 Dubai event which will begin soon. The synergy of Ministries, Institutions, and Local Governments, as well as collaboration with the private sector, is ready to present various programs such as business forums, rolling exhibitions, as well as art and cultural performances.
“Our pavilion will be our home in Dubai for the coming months and a window to Indonesia for the world. We want to cement global partnerships - to share our culture, our culinary experience - to offer a glimpse of our vast archipelago and more importantly opportunities to trade and invest, " said Lutfi.
The Indonesia Pavilion will carry the concept of "Connecting Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow". This concept will show the historical journey as well as Indonesia's important role at the international level. In addition, it also brings Indonesia as an international power and reveals Indonesia's potential and commitment as a member of the global community that contributes to a better future. The Indonesia Pavilion is divided into three zones, namely “Yesterday”, “Today”, and “Tomorrow” which describes Indonesia's past, present, and future-readiness.
The Indonesia Pavilion will present 26 weekly themes and more than 75 business forums. At the Business Forum, various Ministries, Institutions, and Local Governments will deliver in turn to provide complete information about Indonesia's potential in accordance with the categories of themes that are carried out. There are three themes that will be discussed in the Business Forum, namely the theme of commodities, industry, and the economy.
The Business Forum on the first theme will discuss information, trade, and investment potential of various commodities, such as sustainable Indonesian palm oil, the potential of non-timber forest products, native Indonesian spices, and the use of endemic Indonesian plants as herbal medicines. The Business Forum with the next theme will discuss the development of Indonesia's industry, research, and innovation, investment potential in the industry, and infrastructure; such as the Making Indonesia 4.0 program, stretching the halal industry in Indonesia, research and innovation results in space exploration, investment opportunities in Indonesia, bureaucratic reform, physical and digital infrastructure development, to the development of special economic zones (SEZ) based on industry and tourism.
The rolling exhibition program also involves Ministries, Institutions, and Local Governments by displaying superior assisted MSME products that are ready for export. This program aims to introduce Indonesian products and encourage MSME products to penetrate the global market and increase the value of Indonesian exports. Various products will be displayed ranging from handicrafts, decorations, food, and beverages, to fashion.
In addition, Lutfi continued, the Indonesia Pavilion will specifically launch the Indonesia Spice Up The World (ISUTW) program which will promote native Indonesian herbs & spices in the rolling exhibition area.
“Through our culinary presentation, we will also be launching our gastrodiplomatic campaign – spice up the world later this year, " explained Lutfi.
The launch of ISUTW will be carried out in conjunction with the Indonesia Pavilion National Day event on November 4th, 2021, and will be attended by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. Indonesia National Day will be held at Al Wasl Plaza which is the most strategic and magnificent location at Expo 2020 Dubai. It is hoped this window will provide an opportunity for Indonesia to get more attention from participants all over the world.
Meanwhile, the arts and cultural performance programs aim to introduce Indonesian culture and entertain visitors who attend the Indonesia National Day. The local government has prepared a number of traditional dances such as the Kecak dance from Bali, the srimpi muncar dance, and others.
Lutfi also explained that Indonesia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai could not be separated from the support of the partners of leading companies in Indonesia who are the face of the Indonesian industry which for many years has contributed to Indonesia's economic growth. Partners of Indonesia Pavilion come from various sectors such as agriculture, telecommunications, construction, automotive, and even start-up companies. Companies that continue to support and become partners of the Indonesia Pavilion are PT Astra International Tbk (Astra), PT Applications Karya Anak Bangsa (GoTo), PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA), Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL GROUP), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indofood).
