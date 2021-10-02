Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:32 pm, the victim approached the suspect, who was taking property from an establishment, at the listed location. An altercation ensued and during the altercation, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/3Pj7ULMdXGY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.