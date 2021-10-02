Suspect Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Felony Assault offense that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:19 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect assaulted the victim causing significant bodily injury, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/vmVQnq2hnjo

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.