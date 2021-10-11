Texas Treasure ‘Gifted by Magnifique Events’ Levels Up Holiday Gift Giving with Unique Handpicked Boxes

Gifted by Magnifique Events - Pamper Gifted by Magnifique Events Gifted by Magnifique Events - Mistletoe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What is in the box? For everyone who has received a gift, that is the proverbial question. You wonder what the package contains, and then, who sent you this beautifully wrapped present. You secretly hope that it will be something that will wow you and that you will really enjoy. Well, for those fortunate enough to get a specially curated box from Gifted by Magnifique Events, you are guaranteed to be delighted with what is inside.

This exciting new business founded by Hannah Osei-Kumi has prevailed during these uncertain times, and recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. According to World Economic Forum, small businesses have been one of the hardest hit sectors amid the COVID pandemic. Compared to January 2020, 34% of small businesses are closed. Despite these dire predictions, Hannah pivoted her business model to provide exactly what her clientele desires.

Hannah cheerfully remarks, “Our mission is simple; Spread cheer through thoughtful gift giving.” Regardless of the occasion, Gifted by Magnifique Events can fit the bill, and we can even customize according to your unique specifications. Birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, gifts for parents and friends, employers, and co-workers will all find our creative services to be top-notch. Forget the universally uninspiring gift card. Instead, try a unique gift box tailor made for your loved one.

As the last quarter of 2021 approaches and people go into a gift buying frenzy right before the rapidly approaching holidays, let us ease your shopping needs, regardless of whether it is Christmas, Hanukah, or Kwanza, by sending those on your list a unique treasure that they will always remember. From sumptuous goodies and teas to relaxing spa items to indulge the senses, we handpick our gifts with the utmost of care and attention to detail. Each item is then elegantly displayed in our gold tone signature gift box and tied with a bow, ready to ship to your desired destination. These opulent treasures are sure to please the most sophisticated tastes.

For more information or to place an order, go to: www.giftedbymagnifiqueevents.com or call 281-406-0188.