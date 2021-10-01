Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,001 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Establishing Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued Administrative Order No. 324 to establish the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation. “The opioid epidemic has affected many lives in Alaska and across the nation,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Across our state, there are individuals, families and communities who struggle with the dangerous effects of opioid misuse. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation will provide an efficient and transparent way to engage Alaskans regarding the management and allocation of opioid abatement funds.”

The impact of the epidemic compelled many states and United States territories to sue several distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioids. As settlements are reached and lawsuits conclude, the State of Alaska anticipates receiving multi-year payments from several manufacturers and distributors. These payments may start as soon as 2022 and are likely to continue over the next two decades.

The council will consist of thirteen members: nine voting members are appointed by the governor, two non-voting, ex-officio members are appointed by the Speaker of the House and two non-voting, ex-officio members are appointed by the Senate President. Click here to read Administrative Order No. 324.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Establishing Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.