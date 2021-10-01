Governor Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Establishing Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued Administrative Order No. 324 to establish the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation. “The opioid epidemic has affected many lives in Alaska and across the nation,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Across our state, there are individuals, families and communities who struggle with the dangerous effects of opioid misuse. The Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation will provide an efficient and transparent way to engage Alaskans regarding the management and allocation of opioid abatement funds.”

The impact of the epidemic compelled many states and United States territories to sue several distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioids. As settlements are reached and lawsuits conclude, the State of Alaska anticipates receiving multi-year payments from several manufacturers and distributors. These payments may start as soon as 2022 and are likely to continue over the next two decades.

The council will consist of thirteen members: nine voting members are appointed by the governor, two non-voting, ex-officio members are appointed by the Speaker of the House and two non-voting, ex-officio members are appointed by the Senate President. Click here to read Administrative Order No. 324.

