Asian Hall of Fame 2021 inductees

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the first Filipino American woman Chief Justice of California is one of ten distinguished icons from the United States and worldwide who will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy, and inter-racial equity.
