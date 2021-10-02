Inslee announces extension of proclamation for nursing home transfer and discharge

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced an extension of Proclamation 21.15 that suspends and waives certain statutes in order to allow nursing homes to transfer or discharge residents to other long-term care facilities. The order was originally for 30 days and set to expire on October 2. The 4-corners of the legislature extended the waivers and suspensions in 21-15 through 11:59 PM on November 1.

Read the full proclamation here.