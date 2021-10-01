Senator Tartaglione Hosts Members of the Suicide Prevention Alliance

Harrisburg, PA − October 1, 2021 − This week, Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D- Philadelphia) hosted members of the Suicide Prevention Alliance at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Sen. Tartaglione met with the Suicide Prevention Alliance, a non-profit organization solely dedicated to prevention suicide across the country, to discuss the importance of education, awareness, and community support for suicide prevention. Members also shared their own personal experiences related to suicide and why they are passionate about working to help those who need support.

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34 and the 10th overall leading cause of death in the United States

“I’ve been in your shoes, I’ve felt your pain, I’ve thought of taking my own life too,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “After my accident 18 years ago, I struggled, but through a powerful support group, I made it through and that’s why I have dedicated my career to giving a voice to those in pain. More can and must be done to educate about harm reduction and the resources that are available to anyone in crisis. Any life lost to suicide is one too many, we have the resources to save these lives. We just need to make them more accessible.”

Sen. Tartaglione and her guests and members of the Suicide Prevention Alliance recorded videos which can be found here.

If you or someone you know are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255)

