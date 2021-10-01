October State Rehabilitation Council Meeting
October 12, 2021
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
ZOOM OR in-person at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel 333 S. 13th St. Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
I. Approval of Agenda
II. Approval of prior meeting minutes
III. ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:
- Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)
- New members: Lupe Stevens and Lisa Kent-Sheer
- First terms ending in September: Lonnie Berger
- Recruitment reminder – Need individuals with disabilities to maintain majority and prior to adding others
- February Senator’s Outreach committee to schedule meeting after today’s event
IV. DISCUSSION:
- Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing)
- Member Feedback on VR (Chair)
- Nebraska VR Climate Survey (Paige & Ken)
- Pre-Employment Transition Survey Results (Lupe)
- SRC Operational Procedures amendments – (Mike & Crystal)
- Reminder & overview 2021 SRC Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards @ 1:00 (Lonnie & Mary)
- (Mike)
- Committee meeting & reports (if time allows):
- Client Services Committee (Jerry)
- Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie)
- Transition Services Committee (Theresa)
- Director’s Report (Lindy)
- Public Comment/Announcements