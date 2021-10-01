Submit Release
October State Rehabilitation Council Meeting

October 12, 2021

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ZOOM OR in-person at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel 333 S. 13th St. Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

 

I.     Approval of Agenda

II.    Approval of prior meeting minutes

III.   ACTION – Follow up to action items from last meeting:

  • Council Membership (terms ending, recruitment, etc.)
    • New members: Lupe Stevens and Lisa Kent-Sheer
    • First terms ending in September: Lonnie Berger
    • Recruitment reminder – Need individuals with disabilities to maintain majority and prior to adding others
  • February Senator’s Outreach committee to schedule meeting after today’s event

IV.   DISCUSSION:

  • Member Feedback on Written Reports (NSILC, ATP, Youth Council, Ombudsman, CAP, Deaf & Hard of Hearing)
  • Member Feedback on VR (Chair)
  • Nebraska VR Climate Survey (Paige & Ken)
  • Pre-Employment Transition Survey Results (Lupe)
  • SRC Operational Procedures amendments – (Mike & Crystal)
  • Reminder & overview 2021 SRC Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards @ 1:00 (Lonnie & Mary)
  • (Mike)
  • Committee meeting & reports (if time allows):
    • Client Services Committee (Jerry)
    • Employer Services Committee – (Lonnie)
    • Transition Services Committee (Theresa)
  • Director’s Report (Lindy)
  • Public Comment/Announcements

 

