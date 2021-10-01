Verona Man Charged with Alleged Sexual Assault After Backlogged Kit is Tested

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that another individual has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Herman Gomez Garza, age 30 of Verona, Wis., was charged September 23, 2021, with an alleged sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age that occurred in 2008. Garza’s initial appearance was on September 23, 2021.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ.

“Testing sexual assault kits can make the difference in whether investigations result in prosecutions and justice for survivors,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must ensure that every sexual assault kit in Wisconsin is sent to the state crime labs.”

“I’m very pleased that justice will be served in this case and that the alleged perpetrator will be held accountable, said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “Bringing closure for a victim of sexual assault is crucial to their healing.”

The complaint alleges the defendant had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 without their consent in June 2008. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the alleged assault. The sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Garza.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services and prosecuting the case. The criminal complaint is available on request.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Garza is presumed innocent until proven guilty.