Rhoads & Reed Merges with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to Expand Government Contract Focus
Phil Rhoads and Jim Reed have advised clients on the full range of U.S. export control and international trade laws and regulations.
We’ve had a strong working relationship with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig for many years, and this merger gives us the perfect opportunity to expand the capabilities that we can offer to our clients.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhoads & Reed PLLC, a law firm that specializes in international trade and export controls, announces that they have merged with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, effective October 1, 2021.
— Jim Reed, Rhoads & Reed
Since 2005, Phil Rhoads and Jim Reed have advised clients on the full range of U.S. export control and international trade laws and regulations. Their clients have spanned the spectrum from the largest U.S. defense contractors and corporations to mid-size companies to smaller “mom-and-pop” enterprises. Clients of Rhoads & Reed have benefitted not only from their strong legal expertise in a complex regulatory area; they have also benefitted from Phil and Jim’s more than 40 years of combined experience in the U.S. Government.
“We’ve had a strong working relationship with attorneys at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig for many years, and this merger gives us the perfect opportunity to expand the capabilities that we can offer to our clients,” said Jim Reed at Rhoads & Reed. “Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has a well-earned reputation for exceptional client service, and it’s that shared commitment to client service that brought our two firms together. In moving to DBL, we not only get to partner with some world-class lawyers but also get to join up with some truly great colleagues to work with.”
Rhoads & Reed specialize in assisting clients in navigating the complexities of the U.S. international trade regulatory regime. Product classification and licensing issues, technology transfers, enforcement matters, compliance audits, developing effective compliance programs – whatever the challenges companies face in pursuing international business opportunities, Rhoads & Reed have developed reputations as leading practitioners in this area. “We’re problem-solvers,” said Jim Reed. “Our goal is to help our clients find efficient and effective ways to accomplish their business objectives in the international market space.”
Thomas Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added, “Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is delighted to welcome Jim Reed and Phil Rhoads. They bring to DBL a specialized concentration in national security issues, including U.S. export controls on military and commercial products and technology and compliance and enforcement under the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (BIS and ITAR). These skills will be a great addition to bolster our well-rounded Government Contracting Practice area.”
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information visit: www.dbllawyers.com.
