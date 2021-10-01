Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor In Anne Arundel County

October 1, 2021

(HANOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

Juwell Rae-Kwon Jackson, 25, of Randallstown, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Tuesday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 15-year-old male. Jackson initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor this morning in Hanover, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Jackson arrived at that location at about 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. Maryland State Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Juwell Rae-Kwon Jackson

