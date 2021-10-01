Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster to Hold Press Conference for I-73 Announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly, and local elected officials for a press conference to discuss Interstate 73 on Monday, October 4 at 3:00 PM.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly, local elected officials, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce 

WHAT: Press conference to discuss I-73

WHEN: Monday, October 4 at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 

Note: Media wishing to attend the event should contact Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Communications Manager Marlane White at Marlane.White@VisitMyrtleBeach.com and arrive between 2:00-2:30 PM.

