SWFL Celebrates 16th Annual Worship Celebration: Saturday, Oct. 9th in Bonita Springs, FL
SWFL 16th Annual Worship CelebrationBONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaken Worship Celebration Saturday, Oct 9th from 1 to 5 PM at the Riverside Park Bandshell, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs.
Hosted by the SWFL Pastors & Churches Assoc. Regional Pastors will lead us in prayer for unity among churches, justice in government, and healing to our region and nation. Robert Stearns with Eagles Wings will be leading worship with other local church worship teams.
Everyone is invited to attend at no charge. Chairs are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own umbrellas, chairs, and water/beverage.
About the SWFL Pastors & Churches Association
The SWFL Pastors is a group of Lee, Charlotte, and Collier County church leaders that come together to bring unity among pastors, churches, and believers in the region. Its purpose is to unite pastors and churches, both denominational and non-denominational, who are like-minded in our passion to unite our region in prayers, belief and faith. Part of its mission is to bring all nations, tribes, and tongues together in unity and for the purpose of the Kingdom of God, to help the needy and foster God's love relationally to the community. For more information, visit swflpastors.org/ or call 239-274-8881 ext 250.
"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14
