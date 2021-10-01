Hunter recipes: Dove pot pie, a savory treat based on a frozen-food staple

This wild game recipe was created by Randy King of Nampa, a recipe contributor to Idaho Fish and Game. He is a chef, passionate hunter and angler, author of the cookbook “Chef in the Wild,” and has written numerous food articles in national publications.

Chicken pot pie was a staple growing up. I wish I could tell the world that my family made them from scratch but, more often than not, they were the pre frozen variety. Those little pies still hold a good place in my heart, mostly because they taste really, really good. I am doing my best to upscale this concept with a little dove meat and some granny smith apples while at the same time keep it true to the original.

Recipe

Dove Pot Pie Filling

2 slices of bacon, sliced into thin strips

4 dove, cut into breasts, legs and with heart and liver

½ cup diced carrot

½ cup diced celery

1 cup diced onion

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 ea diced granny smith apples (or other firm, baking apple)

3 tablespoons flour

1.5 cups milk

½ cup apple juice

Salt

Pepper

Fresh Sage

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded or cut into slabs

“Pie” crust – See note below

Heat oven to 400 degrees

In a medium sized stock pot add the sliced bacon and cook it until it is crispy. Next add the dove meat, the heart and liver are a great addition in this recipe. When the meat is brown add the carrot, celery, onion, garlic and apple. Cook until the onion starts to turn translucent. Next add the flour and incorporate into the cooking vegetables and meat. Then add the milk, and apple juice. Cook this mixture on medium until it begins to thicken. Then turn to low heat and let fully thicken. Season and taste mix with salt and pepper. Add the fresh sage and taste.

Separate the mixture into baking dishes, making sure each dish has two breasts, two legs a heart and a liver. Top the mix with cheese. Then top with the “pie” crust – see the Note below.

Bake until the biscuit is golden brown and the mixture inside is bubbling. About 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Serve hot.

Chef's note

When I make a pot pie crust I normally cheat and use Bisquick. It is totally a scam, I know, but a nice biscuit crust is better, quicker and easier than a labored pie crust. In my opinion. That said, I prepare Bisquick to the box specifications and then roll out my “pie” lit on a well-floured cutting board. I use a knife and the baking dish I am using to cut the shape. Then I will fill the dish and crimp the dough ends over my baking dish.