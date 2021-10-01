DCCA News Release: Surf’s Up for State’s “Catch the Waves of Investor Protection” Campaign

Newsroom Posted on Oct 1, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU —The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Office of the Securities Commissioner (OSC) is kickstarting its monthlong campaign, “Catch the Waves of Investor Protection: Investor Education for ALL,” in conjunction with World Investor Week. Rolling in sets, the office invites consumers of all ages to charge the waves of information featuring financial and investor education-related activities, presentations and resources.

The OSC is offering its information and activities virtually – online and through social media. The public is encouraged to make the drop and follow @HISecurities on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the word of the day and daily posts sharing fraud prevention tips, financial literacy facts, consumer education information, and more. In addition to the daily posts, the OSC lined up barrels of information for each week in October.

The first “wave” of World Investor Week breaks with the premiere of two videos via the HiSecurites Youtube page, followed by: Financial Literacy for Keiki (Youth/Students), Investor Education for Working Adults, and Fraud Prevention for our Kupuna. Each week includes different activities, quizzes, videos and presentations for the entire family.

“We’re excited to host this important campaign and extend outreach virtually,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara. “Financial literacy is valuable at any age. We have a lot of great information to share and look forward to reaching more of our community statewide.”

Catch the Waves of Investor Protection: Investor Education for ALL!

Calendar of Activities

1st Wave

World Investor Protection Week (October 4 – October 8)

Video Premieres: “How to Spot a Con Artist” and “Keeping Yourself Financially Healthy, Wealthy and Wise”

2nd Wave

Keiki Financial Literacy Week (October 11 – October 15)

3rd Wave

Investor Education Week for Working Adults (October 18 – October 22)

Investor Knowledge Quiz

Live Virtual Presentation: “Investor Protection against Ponzi Schemes and Affinity Fraud”

4th Wave

Kupuna Fraud Prevention Week (October 25 – October 29)

Fraud Bingo: To promote fraud prevention, we put a little twist on the classic game. Senior groups and clubs can contact [email protected]

Live Virtual Presentation: “Avoid Being a Victim: Know the Threats that Investors Face”

World Investor Week, Oct. 4 – 10, 2021, is a global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection. During this time, our national partners, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, National Futures Association, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, North American Securities Administrators Association and supporters are working together with interested government agencies, localities, and organizations to promote World Investor Week 2021 (WIW 2021) and its goals in the United States.

For more information on the “Catch the Waves of Investor Protection: Investor Education for ALL” campaign, visit: https://cca.hawaii.gov/sec/catch-the-waves-of-investor-protection/ or contact Gloryana Akapo at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582