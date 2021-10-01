Nominate a Maine ‘Education All-Star’ for the Fenway Bowl 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share an opportunity to celebrate and highlight the amazing education workforce in Maine! The Fenway Bowl, Boston Globe Media, and partner sponsors are seeking nominations for education workforce (teachers, professors, education staff, administrators, and anyone working in education in Maine) who are making a difference.

Please consider nominating an All-Star in Education using this quick form below: Nominate a New England All-Star in Education Form (google.com).

Nominations are being accepted now until October 15, 2021. Three finalists from across New England will each receive a grant, courtesy of Fenway Sports Management, and will be recognized at the Fenway Bowl game in December.

Last year, 6 Maine educators out of 29 awardees over all were recognized as All-Stars! Congratulations to Maine’s 2020 All-Stars: Monster Finalist Michael Davis (Walton Elementary School), and All Stars, Jennifer McGee (Atwood Primary), Melissa Guerrette (Oxford Elementary), Dr. Flynn Ross (University of Southern Maine), Alison Babb-Brott (St. George School), and Bill Tracy (Hampden Academy). Check out their amazing stories here.

For more information or questions, contact Emily Doughty at emily.doughty@maine.gov.