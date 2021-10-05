VizAeras Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for its Novel Indoor Pollution Monitor
Designed to optimize indoor environments - Indor aims to help minimize indoor pollution levels and occupant exposure to maximize human health and performance
Indor’s unique approach provides transparency and awareness to potentially harmful indoor conditions in real-time in order to keep loved ones, employees, and customers safe, productive, and healthy.”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VizAeras, Inc., an IoT technology company, today announced the launch of a StartEngine crowdfunding campaign for its new, portable hardware device designed to monitor and optimize healthy building conditions, powered by the Internet of Things. Indor measures air pollution levels in any indoor space, from homes and classrooms to offices, gyms, and restaurants. Pollutants and conditions monitored include carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, mold, humidity, temperature, light, sound, and more.
— Carl Tautenhahn
Indoor pollution has become an increasing concern in this country over the last few years - a shocking revelation, considering Americans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors. The U.S. EPA ranks indoor air pollution as one of the top five environmental risks to public health, and the concentration of air pollutants indoors can be up to two - five times higher than outdoor levels. Furthermore, indoor pollution either causes or exacerbates 50% of all illnesses in the country and is responsible for approximately 10 million lost workdays per year.
Indoor environmental quality (IEQ) is defined as the conditions inside a building and how they affect the health of those who occupy it. An estimated 30-50% of all commercial buildings throughout the country experience poor IEQ. Because of this, the American public is demanding greater transparency and access when it comes to healthy building conditions in places where they live, work, learn, heal, pray, and play.
There are metrics that measure the various aspects of a building’s IEQ, and people have a right to know how a particular building rates on those metrics before they enter it. Indor seeks to make that information readily available to everyone entering indoor public spaces.
“Indor’s unique approach to monitoring IEQ provides households and business operators with the ability to not only monitor, track, and share access to healthy building conditions with occupants, but also respond to any potentially harmful indoor conditions in real-time in order to keep loved ones, employees, and customers safe, productive and healthy,” said VizAeras, Inc, co-founder and CEO, Carl Tautenhahn.
https://www.startengine.com/vizaeras
The airborne spread of COVID has made monitoring indoor air quality an even more pressing issue over the last year. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed into law CA-AB 841, requiring Indoor Air Quality monitors to measure CO2 levels in every classroom in the state, other states are considering passing similar mandates for retail locations and other public indoor spaces. As more states pass similar ordinances across the country over the next few years, Indor can play a pivotal role in helping buildings meet those monitoring requirements and address unhealthy building conditions, in real-time.
No other indoor air quality or IEQ device on the market allows for simple remote monitoring and quick-scan QR code access for any commercial building, with an easy-to-use share and compare feature that allows users to easily monitor and track indoor pollution exposure at frequent or favorite locations (from the home, office, classroom, or gym). Indor provides the tools necessary to easily detect dangerous pollutants and take action to remedy them before occupants fall ill and become less productive. There has never been a greater need for the ability to easily monitor, access, share, compare, and promote healthy indoor environments for our homes, classrooms, and commercial buildings from any device, in real-time.
For more information about the Indor Environmental Quality monitor and VizAeras, Inc., please visit the VizAeras StartEngine campaign page.
VizAeras is on a mission to make our homes and other public indoor environments healthier, safer, and more accessible - minimizing indoor pollution levels and exposure - in order to maximize human health and performance in the places where we live, work, learn, heal, pray, and play. While Google mapped “The Great Outdoors,” VizAeras is committed to map, track, and connect “The Great Indoors,” providing real-time access to indoor pollution levels for any public indoor space, free from any mobile device.
https://www.startengine.com/vizaeras
Carl Tautenhahn
VizAeras
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Indor by VizAeras - Optimizing Human Health and Performance