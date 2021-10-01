VT Labor Commissioner electected Secretary of National Association of State Workforce Agencies Board of Directors

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont Labor Commissioner, Michael Harrington, has been elected to the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) 2021-2022 Board of Directors Executive Committee and will serve as Secretary for Board.

“I am honored to be able to serve in such a role for an organization as respected as NASWA, and to also do so on behalf of all working Vermonters,” said Commissioner Harrington, “I look forward to advocating on behalf of our constituents, as well as supporting our partner states and territories across the country.”

Harrington joined the Vermont Department of Labor in January of 2017 as deputy commissioner and was appointed commissioner in June 2020. He also currently serves as the chair of NASWA’s Equal Opportunity Committee.

NASWA is a national member-based organization that represents all 53 states and U.S. territories related to the areas of workforce development, unemployment insurance, and labor market information. NASWA provides policy expertise, shares effective state practices, and promotes state innovation and staff development.

NASWA announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors on Wednesday, September 29. Read NASWA’s full press release below, or at https://www.naswa.org/news/naswa-announces-2021-2022-board-of-directors.

NASWA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON – The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) announced the election of the 2021-2022 association year board of directors recently. NASWA membership, which represents state and U.S. territory workforce agencies nationwide, selected 15 new board members and 10 alternate members to represent its regions, including a five-member executive committee. The board’s duties are to direct the business of the association.

“We are very fortunate to have this group of experienced, committed individuals providing guidance for NASWA,” said Scott B. Sanders, NASWA President and CEO. “NASWA Board members represent the energy, expertise, innovation and talent of those spearheading workforce development efforts across the country, who have been on the front lines helping America’s workers over the past year-and-a-half.”

Executive Committee Members of the Board:

Chair – Robert Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Chair-Elect – Dr. Tamika Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Past Chair – Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary, Alabama Department of Labor

Secretary – Michael Harrington, Commissioner, Vermont Department of Labor

Treasurer – John Albin, Commissioner, Nebraska Department of Labor

Board of Directors, listed by NASWA region:

Region 1: Director - Jennifer James-Price, Undersecretary for Workforce Development, Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development; Alternate - Laura Fortman, Commissioner, Maine Department of Labor

Region 2: Director - Nesha Christian-Hendrickson, Assistant Commissioner/Legal Counsel, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Labor; Alternate - Daryle Dudzinski, Deputy Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Labor

Region 3: Director - Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Washington D.C. Department of Employment Services; Alternate - Sheila Ireland, Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

Region 4: Director - Jamie Suber, Chief of Staff, South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce; Alternate - Buddy Hoskinson, Executive Director, Office of Unemployment Services, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet

Region 5: Director - Josh Richardson, Chief of Staff, Indiana Department of Workforce Development; Alternate - Stephanie Beckhorn, Director, Employment & Training, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

Region 6: Director - Ava Cates, Secretary, Louisiana Workforce Commission; Alternate - Ed Serna, Executive Director, Texas Workforce Commission

Region 7: Director – Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director, Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development; Alternate - Amber Shultz, Secretary, Kansas Department of Labor

Region 8: Director - Joe Barela, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Labor & Employment; Alternate - Laurie Esau, Commissioner, Montana Department of Labor and Industry

Region 9: Director - Lynda Parven, Administrator, Employment Security Division, Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation; Alternate - Anna Hunter, Assistant Director, Arizona Department of Economic Security

Region 10: Director - David Gerstenfeld, Acting Executive Director, Oregon Employment Department; Alternate - Cami Feek, Commissioner, Washington State Employment Security Department

Incoming executive committee and board members assumed their respective posts upon election at the NASWA Annual Membership Meeting September 22, 2021. All positions serve a one-year term, except the treasurer, which serves two years.

For a listing of NASWA's regions, visit naswa.org/about/regional-map.