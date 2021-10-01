Lakewood man sought to face insurance fraud charges

September 24, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Anfernee Aldan, 26, of Lakewood, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after he failed to appear in Pierce County Superior Court to face felony charges of theft and filing a false insurance claim. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued with no bail.

If you have information that may lead to Aldan’s arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Aldan was charged in connection with an auto insurance claim after an investigation by Kreidler’s CIU. According to the investigation, Aldan bought a GEICO policy for his 2014 Nissan Maxima on Feb. 6, 2020, around 7 a.m. A few hours later he filed a claim for an accident on I-5 that he said occurred around 9 a.m. A GEICO adjuster found a tow truck receipt showing the car was towed from the scene around 1 a.m., several hours before Aldan got the policy. GEICO referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU, as required by state law.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the insurance commissioner’s website.