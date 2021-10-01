Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,051 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Jim Justice, WVDOH Award Contract for RHL Boulevard Connector

CHARLESTON, WV – On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways announced a contract to build an important connector road between the Trace Fork Shopping Center and Jefferson Road in Kanawha County to alleviate traffic congestion on Jefferson Road and Corridor G.

The project ties in with an ongoing project to widen Jefferson Road to improve traffic flow into and out of Corridor G's shopping centers.   Triton Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract to build the RHL Boulevard connector road, with a bid of $10,942,950. The project will build a roughly half-mile connector road between RHL Boulevard near the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena and Jefferson Road, and includes a 420-foot bridge. The connector road is being built in conjunction with the ongoing widening project on Jefferson Road.

The project, from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, will be paid for with funding from Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.   When completed, the project will work with the Jefferson Road Project, already in progress, and the Oakwood Intersection Improvement Project, to ease congestion on Corridor G and Jefferson Road and improve safety for citizens traveling through the busy area.   Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

 As the date and time approaches for the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary.  Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed.  All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner.  Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder that has all proper documentation in place.​​

You just read:

Gov. Jim Justice, WVDOH Award Contract for RHL Boulevard Connector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.