Permian Basin International Oil Show Rolls Out Advanced Safety Protocols and New Entertainment Options for October Show
Exhibitors and Attendees Will Find New Safety Protocols, Industry Interviews Streaming Live, a Digital Caricature Artist and a New Mobile App for 2021ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initially Postponed Due to the Pandemic, Rescheduled Permian Basin International Oil Show Rolls Out Advanced Safety Protocols and New Entertainment Options for 2021.
Since World War II, thousands have flocked to the doors of Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas, for the biennial Permian Basin International Oil Show. Throughout the years, the show’s success and dedication to educating new generations of industry professionals has earned it recognition as “one of the world’s largest inland petroleum expositions.”
From October 19th-21st, the Ector County Coliseum will once again welcome 25,000-30,000 attendees, all of whom are industry professionals, to explore over 1,100 booths over 750 exhibitors. Facing postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a severe market slump that has challenged the industry for almost two years, this year’s show comes at a time when the industry’s spirit to adapt, survive, and innovate is at its highest. In light of these recent challenges and the industry’s optimistic view of the future, the theme for PBIOS 2021 is “Celebrate Our History. Embrace Our Future.”
“With oil and gas activity levels increasing, especially in the Permian Basin, we’re seeing new optimism across the board,” says Tommy Pipes, president of the 2021 Permian Basin International Oil Show. “Exhibitors are anxious to get face-to-face with customers again. It’s a chance for people who want to get together to do that safely, so we’re excited to offer that opportunity again.”
To keep attendees safe, new safety protocols have been put in place. All carpeted areas will be treated with an electrostatic disinfectant daily, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds, and hand washing facilities are available in or near all restrooms. Additionally, masks will be encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated and are required while riding any transport van or bus to and from the remote parking areas at Ratliff Stadium or the Golder Avenue overflow parking. Masks will also be readily available on the show grounds.
Upgraded safety protocols aren’t the only new feature being included at this year’s event. For the first time in the show’s history, visitors will have the chance to watch and participate in the Inaugural PBIOS Podcast Party, presented by The Wireline Group. We are excited to bring streaming and archived formal and booth interviews that will be conducted by three trending industry podcasts and their entertaining and informative hosts. Jason Spiess, host of The Crude Life and ESG University; Keith Stelter, host of Tally Book Troubleshooting; and Matthew Hill and Ken Lavin, co-hosts of Talking Energy Show and #fossilfuelfridays, will be interviewing industry leaders and innovators all three days during the show. Jason Spiess’ ESG University broadcast on Thursday will feature some of the most innovative companies in the industry who are providing solutions to new and existing compliance and carbon footprint issues every company is facing. When not conducting interviews, you can network with these popular hosts in booth J83 in the coliseum.
Thanks to our entertainment sponsor, Oilfield Equipment Sales, show attendees will have the opportunity for a free caricature created by world-renowned digital caricature artist and author, Angie Jordan, the original Digital Diva. Jordan is the founder and owner of livedigitalcharacters.com, was the world’s first iPad Caricaturist, and has received numerous awards including, “Best Digital Caricature Artist,” “Funniest Caricature Artist,” and “Best Likeness.”
Registration is available online at www.pbioilshow.org/admissions for the three-day event. To learn more about this year’s exhibition and to register online, please visit www.pbioilshow.com.
###
The Permian Basin International Oil Show is one of the oldest and largest oil and gas exhibitions in the world. Since 1940, this international event has showcased the latest industry technology, honored the history of the industry and brought together people from every facet of the oil and gas industry.
Stacy Email Jones
MindsEye
+1 405-831-8330
sjones@mindseyeads.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn