St. Paul Man Indicted for Murder of his Wife

September 30, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 52-year-old Joshua Rukovishnikoff, for killing his wife, Nadesda “Lynette” Rukovishnikoff, by strangulation on September 22, 2021. Mr. Rukovishnikoff was indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Manslaughter, and one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide.

If convicted at trial of the highest charge, Mr. Rukovishnikoff faces a sentence of up to 99-years of imprisonment.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr. Rukovishnikoff is currently in custody at Anchorage Correctional Center in lieu of posting a $250,000 cash performance bond plus a Third Party Custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on October 1, 2021.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Sam Vandergaw at (907) 269-6250 or samuel.vandergaw@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.