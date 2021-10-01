Mallard Creek Releases New Product: Tykote® 6161
Mallard Creek Polymers is excited to announce the next generation Tykote® product for the paper and packaging markets, Tykote ® 6161.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers, a leading supplier of water based acrylic and styrene butadiene polymers, is excited to announce the next generation Tykote® product for the paper and packaging markets, Tykote ® 6161. MCP’s existing Tykote® 6160 polymer provides excellent oil and grease resistance and water resistance but has limited FDA food contact compliances. The new Tykote® 6161 polymer was developed with these limitations in mind.
Tykote® 6161 is an all-acrylic water-based emulsion developed specifically to provide high barriers to oil and grease both at room and elevated temperatures in food packaging while providing excellent water resistance properties. The excellent water-resistant properties result in low Cobb test numbers. The new Tykote® 6161 polymer can be used in direct food contact applications and was developed to meet FDA 21CFR 176.170 without any restrictive limitations on food types or conditions of use. The product can be applied by many coating methods such as flexographic, gravure, and rod. Tykote®6161 is an excellent alternative to fluorochemicals which are often needed for an oil and grease barrier on paper and board food packaging. In addition, Tykote® 6161 will not adversely impact pulpability of the paper and board.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their broad range of products include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
