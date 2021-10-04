Healing Trauma with Yoga by Beth Shaw wins Living Now Book Awards Bronze Medal
Beth Shaw's newest book wins Living Now Book Awards bronze medal in the fitness/exercise/yoga category.
Healing Trauma with Yoga by Beth Shaw wins Living Now Book Awards Bronze Medal
— Beth Shaw
Blue River Press is proud to announce Healing Trauma with Yoga: Go from Surviving to Thriving with Mind-Body Techniques by Beth Shaw wins Living Now Book Awards bronze medal in the fitness/ exercise/ yoga category.
Launched in 2008, Living Now Book Awards were created to bring recognition of the year’s best lifestyle books and their creators. It celebrates innovative and imaginative newly published books that are chosen for their exceptional ability to improve the readers’ lives and promote global sustainability.
Healing Trauma with Yoga fits that mode with its innovative way through yoga to help an individual who had suffered trauma. It is filled with tools that enable the reader to heal through yoga methods. This user-friendly guide will help one understand and apply the treasured information so anyone can embrace yoga and its healing ways.
The publisher of Blue River Press, states “We loved the idea of this book right from the start. Yoga and the mind-body techniques Beth outlined can have a real and powerful impact on people’s lives. What we didn’t know when we first signed up to publish Healing Trauma with Yoga was how timely its release would be. Coming just a few months before the pandemic struck the US, the book immediately found a home on bookshelves across North America and beyond.”
Beth Shaw encourages readers, “Healing Trauma with Yoga is a very impactful, powerful book that everyone should be reading now because unfortunately, we are living in a world of trauma.” Healing Trauma with Yoga is the fourth book by bestselling author Beth Shaw. Her previous titles include YogaFit, YogaLean, and The YogaFit Athlete.
To arrange a broadcast interview with Beth Shaw; to request a review copy, images, or an excerpt, or to obtain more information on Healing Trauma with Yoga: Go from Surviving to Thriving with Mind-Body Techniques 9781681577777, published by Blue River Press 2019, and distributed by Cardinal Publishers Group www.cardinalpub.com, please contact Ginger Bock at gbock@cardinalpub.com.
