Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week on I-80 EB in Lewis and Buffalo Townships, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Interstate 80 eastbound between the Clinton County/Union County line (mile marker 194) and the Mile Run exit (mile marker 199) in Lewis and Buffalo Townships, Union County.

On Monday, October 4 through Thursday, November 11, the contractor will begin removing trees in the median on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###