PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Seasonal Positions in Butler

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on October 19 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Butler County PennDOT offices at 351 New Castle Road, Butler.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.  

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment.  Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). 

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx.  CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Butler County, call 724-284-8800.  PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 

###

PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Seasonal Positions in Butler

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

