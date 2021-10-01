PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Seasonal Positions in Butler

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on October 19 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Butler County PennDOT offices at 351 New Castle Road, Butler.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Butler County, call 724-284-8800. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###