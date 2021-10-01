Outstanding Portland High Student Wins College Board Recognition

Portland High School senior Rahmat Ali has been selected for the College Board National African American Recognition Program. She earned this recognition because of her remarkable academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or AP.

“We are immensely proud of Rahmat,” said Superintendent Xavier Botana. “Despite nearly two years of unprecedented learning challenges caused by the pandemic, she has demonstrated unwavering commitment to achieving academically. I also salute those who supported her in her efforts, including her Portland High School teachers and other staff and her family. We congratulate Rahmat on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to learning about her further accomplishments in years to come.”

The recognition can help with college admission because institutions of higher learning across the country know that students who have been selected for the College Board National African American Recognition Program are some of the most talented across the country.

David Coleman, CEO of The College Board, wrote in a letter to Rahmat: “We are extremely proud of all you’ve accomplished and to honor you as part of the National African American Recognition Program. We are hopeful this program helps you on your path to college. On behalf of the College Board, I celebrate your success and the brightness of all that’s ahead.”

