The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention issues $2.4 million RFP for Community-Law Enforcement Partnership

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) asking for applications from organizations or agencies interested in participating in the Community-Law Enforcement Partnership (CLEP) program. Letters of intent are due Oct. 18, 2021, and proposals are due Oct. 29, 2021

Commerce is implementing this RFP to foster community engagement through neighborhood organizing, law enforcement and community partnerships, youth mobilization, and business engagement. (RCW 43.330.545) This work will help communities create equitable and accountable practices and include community participation in public safety efforts. It will also establish cooperative lines of communication between the public and law enforcement.

The program is designed to support up to 15 programs, including Spokane, Pierce, King, Okanogan, Yakima, Cowlitz, Clark, Chelan-Douglas, Walla-Walla, Benton-Franklin, Grant, and Snohomish counties. Programs can be implemented in a mix of urban, rural, and suburban areas to facilitate community-law enforcement partnerships and improve police-community relations. Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $2,375,000 for the project to be spent before June 30, 2023.

Questions about this project can be directed to the RFP Coordinator at Abigail.snyder@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 515-6205.

Download RFP (PDF)