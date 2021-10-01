Carepod Announces Retail Expansion of Award-Winning Humidifier Product into Costco Korea

Carepod humidifier in Costco Korea Inside of Carepod humidifier

Carepod, a leading humidifier brand known for its innovation, is now available in Costco Korea, bringing the opportunity of dry indoor air relief to many.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carepod’s humidifier products are now available at the Costco store in the Yangjae neighborhood of Seoul, Korea, which is currently ranked as the highest-performing branch out of all of the company’s 782 stores worldwide.

This expansion to Costco Korea effectively grows Carepod’s retail presence and positions the brand to reach more health-conscious families, as well as individuals who are seeking the wellness benefits of optimal indoor air humidity.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the introduction of Carepod products to Costco Korea,” said Dr. Hyung Joo Kim, CEO and inventor of Carepod. “Today, more than ever, people everywhere are seeking ways to live healthier. I can’t think of a better way to offer Carepod’s gift of dry indoor air relief than through one of the most trusted names in the world.”

Carepod is best known for their popular MS031S humidifier model, which has won a series of awards for its elegant design. Made of only three pieces using premium-grade stainless steel, the Carepod humidifier is easy to clean and maintain. It is also the first of its kind that has demonstrated 99.99% sterilizability against the bacteria that often thrive in difficult-to-clean humidifiers.

The Carepod humidifier also offers three mist settings with LED indicators and a built-in timer, a streamlined set of controls perfect for everyday use.

The rising awareness regarding the importance of optimally humidified air has increased Carepod’s popularity over the past year, with even the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending the usage of humidifiers to relieve symptoms caused by or exacerbated by dry indoor air.

“During the pandemic, consumers are recognizing that it’s more important than ever to strengthen one’s immune system,” said Sean Kim, Marketing Director at Carepod. “Expanding our availability with partners like Costco Korea aligns with our strategy to meet the increasing global demand for everyday health and wellness solutions.”

Since Carepod’s launch in 2015, more than 100,000 of the brand’s humidifiers have been enjoyed by families and individuals worldwide. In addition to its new presence in Costco Korea, Carepod’s humidifiers are currently available on the company’s website, Amazon, and in a growing number of retail locations worldwide, including Japan, Korea, China and the U.S.

For additional information about Carepod, please visit HelloCarepod.com.

About Carepod:

Carepod is dedicated to bringing happier, healthier living to the world through its innovative humidifier solutions. Small yet powerful, the Carepod humidifier helps health-conscious families and individuals achieve refreshingly hydrated air indoors.

Made of only three pieces using premium-grade stainless steel that can be protected against bacteria through 99.99% sterilizability, the Carepod humidifier is perfect for fighting symptoms that are caused or exacerbated by dry indoor air, like allergies, coughs and more. The groundbreaking solution was first invented by CEO & Founder Dr. Hyung Joo Kim, motivated by concern for his wife and daughters who were struggling with the hazardous conditions of difficult-to-clean humidifiers.

With its minimalist, sleek design, the Carepod humidifier fits in beautifully anywhere indoors, at home or in the office. Find Carepod’s award-winning products at Amazon.com and at HelloCarepod.com.

