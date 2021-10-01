Connected Car Market Growth and key Industry Players, Analysis and Forecast 2027
Connected Car Market size is estimated to reach USD 239.10 Billion by 2027 from USD 50.18 Billion in 2019, registering CAGR of 21.3% through the forecast periodNEW YORK, NA, UNITED STATE, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected car market is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.
Connected cars assist businesses such as car mobility as a service, track the mileage and fuel consumption along with providing inputs shorter routes and feedback on their driving. Moreover, automatic car diagnostics aid businesses save time and money while maximizing driver safety. Benefits offered by connected cars, including tire pressure analysis, automatically inspect the use of correct PSI, a crucial factor for fuel consumption, which may be higher if a tire is under-inflated.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By offering, mobility management contributed to the largest market share in 2018. It assists drivers in having real-time traffic information, enabling them to avoid road traffic.
By connectivity solutions, embedded solution is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. These are in-built solutions inside a car and help perform several tasks, including automatic diagnostics, which is not possible with other types of solutions.
By transponder, roadside units are projected to grow at a faster rate in the period 2019-2026.
By the communication channel, the vehicle ad hoc network is likely to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period.
North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% in the period 2019-2026. The high growth of the region is owing to the rapid technological adoption and increasing demand for convenience, safety, and comfort in cars.
Key participants include Continental AG, Bosch, HARMAN, Airbiquity, Visteon, Tesla, AT&T, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, and Panasonic, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global connected car market on the basis of offering, hardware, connectivity solutions, transponder, communication channel, sales, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Mobility Management
Vehicle Management
Entertainment
Driver Assistance
Safety
Others
Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Head Unit
Telematics Gateway
Intelligent Antenna
Others
Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Embedded Solutions
Tethered Solutions
Integrated Solutions
Transponder Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
On-Board Unit
Roadside Unit
Communication Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)
Vehicle Ad Hoc Network (VANET)
Sales Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
OEM
Aftermarket
