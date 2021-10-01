FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

What: Insurance Information and Assistance for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida

When: Monday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St., New Orleans, LA (Monday - Tuesday)

Woodmere Community Center, 4026 Post Dr., Harvey, LA (Wednesday - Thursday)

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) and Sen. Gary Carter, Jr. (District 7) are creating two temporary LDI resource centers in Senate District 7 to help constituents after Hurricane Ida.

Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will help District 7 constituents understand their insurance policies, assist them with filing complaints through LDI and answer general insurance questions.

The LDI resource centers will operate from convenient locations in Algiers next Monday and Tuesday, and in Harvey next Wednesday and Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Insurance asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

According to Senator Carter, “This is a great opportunity for constituents affected by the storm to get much-needed help with their insurance policies from professionals. I encourage all those who need assistance to reach out to the Department of Insurance over the phone or visit the resource site closest to them.”

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

