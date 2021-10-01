Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,190 in the last 365 days.

Libre closes private round for $945,000 bringing total raise to $1,740,000

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Libre team is thrilled to announce that they’ve successfully closed an oversubscribed private round in preparation for their launch in October. The private sale was closed at $945,000, bringing the total raised to $1,740,000.

The round was led by several well-known names in the space; AU21 Capital, MoDeFi, Basics Capital, Vendetta Capital, CyberFi, X21, and 18Ventures. 

In keeping with their goal of making DeFi more accessible and their belief in Cross Chain protocols as a means to accomplish this goal, the team will be launching on Avalanche, Polygon Network, and Binance Smart Chain. Libre’s vision is to create a one-stop DeFi shop for crypto veterans and newcomers alike.

Founders Julian Vasil and Josh Davis will be announcing details of the Libre public sale later this month. Libre will launch both the $LIBRE token and Dapp across three blockchains simultaneously in October of 2021.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LibreDeFi
Telegram: https://t.me/libredefiofficial
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/libredefi/

Media contact

Company: Libre Defi
Contact Name: Julian Vasil
E-mail: julian@libredefi.io
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Website: https://www.libredefi.io/

Source: Link


You just read:

Libre closes private round for $945,000 bringing total raise to $1,740,000

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.