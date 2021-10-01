PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting For Brendenwood Waterworks, Inc.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a virtual customer meeting on Wednesday, October 20, for customers of Brendenwood Waterworks, Inc. (Brendenwood). In March, the utility filed an application with the PSC to increase its water rates. If you are a Brendenwood customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the customer meeting, you must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available at www.FloridaPSC.com under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 6, and the deadline to sign up is Monday, October 18 at noon. The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on Brendenwood’s rate request and on its quality of service. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual meeting live from the PSC website at www.FloridaPSC.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. Customers are invited to sign up to speak at the scheduled meeting on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 2:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.FloridaPSC.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.