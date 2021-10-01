10/1/2021 - State of Illinois Awarded 2021 Historic Preservation Award

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the State of Illinois (State) has been awarded a 2021 Historic Preservation Award by the City of Springfield's Historic Sites Commission. The State was recognized for its efforts to preserve historical buildings in downtown Springfield including the Illinois State Armory, Old State Capitol dome, former State Journal Register building and the Chase/Marine building.

This recognition comes as CMS continues to optimize the State's real estate portfolio in Springfield and redevelop several properties for State use as part of the Capital Complex Master Plan for 2050.

"The revitalization of properties in Springfield helps us preserve the rich architectural history of our State's capital complex," said CMS Director Janel L. Forde. "CMS continues to work in partnership with other State agencies and offices to help rebuild Illinois and boost economic development in downtown Springfield."

CMS Bureau of Property Management Deputy Director Michael Pittman attended the 2021 Springfield Preservation Awards on September 30, 2021 to accept the award for Preservation Effort Involving a Public Facility for the work underway to revitalize the CMS-owned State Armory Building located at 107-11 E. Monroe Street and the Old State Journal Register building located at 313 South Sixth Street.

"We are proud to receive this esteemed honor from the Historic Sites Commission," said Michael Pittman. "We're generating economic benefits to downtown Springfield with these projects, and also making these workplaces more modern, accessible, and sustainable."

Renovations to the Old State Journal Register Building include both exterior and interior upgrades that will add 8,300 square feet to the nearly 40,000 square feet of current office space and will house 80 State employees once completed. The project includes minor repairs to the historic exterior terra cotta parapets and interior refurbishing of the third floor areas including windows, woodwork and transoms.

Renovations to the Armory Building are managed by the Capital Development Board and will include stabilization of the building's façade before beginning the restoration, remediation, and comprehensive interior renovation. When completed, the Armory Building will be converted into new, modern office space suitable for the State's 21st Century workforce. The consolidation of several agencies in this building will enable the State to be more efficient with its space need, provide taxpayer savings, and repurpose an iconic building in Springfield.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is leading the efforts to restore both the historic interior and exterior of the Old State Capitol dome and the Illinois Treasurer's Office is participating in the restoration of the Chase/Marine Bank building. For more information about the 2021 Historic Preservation Awards visit https://springfieldbusinessjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021_Historic_Preservation-1.pdf.