Additional review time announced for decision on proposed Genesee County asphalt plant permit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 

The timeline for a decision on a proposed permit for a Genesee County asphalt plant has been extended to give the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) additional time to review extensive public comments on the proposal.

Hundreds of public suggestions and concerns were received during the comment period, which ended Sept. 22. EGLE must decide to approve the permit with or without changes, or to deny the permit.

"Every one of these comments is important. We evaluate every comment we receive whether it came in at one of the two hearings, by email, voicemail, or any other way. We take them all seriously. Our decision on the proposed permit will take all of this into account." Said Mary Ann Dolehanty, Air Quality Division director.

Extended review time is allowed under Rule 206 of the Michigan Air Pollution Control Rules. EGLE has until Oct. 28 to make a decision.

Information on the Ajax proposal can be found on the Pending Decision page, including background details, the proposed permit conditions, and records of both the August 3 and September 1 public meetings are also available to view.

Information about this notice and other air quality public notices may be found at Michigan.gov/EGLEAirPublicNotice, choose "Applications Pending Decisions"

