Global Language Services Market Demands, Trends, Key Players, Translation, Interpretation & Speech Recognition

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Language Services Market is forecasted to reach US$76.99 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating economic activities, increasing online video content demand, improving consumer confidence index, growing pharmaceutical sales and rapid globalization are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by growth in stringent regulations and intense competition. Few notable trends include increasing content localization, technological advancements and increased consolidation of market players. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an favorable impact on the market as the virtual language service providers have been increased rapidly.Language services can be classified into text-to-text (language translation), speech-to-speech (interpreting spoken speech to another) and speech-to-text (conversion of words to text).The fastest growing regional market is Europe owing to rise in use of voice recognition in multifactor authentication systems in BFSI, government & defence verticals, growth in freelance translators and rapid medical tourism.Get a Free Sample Copy of Global Language Services Market Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=834337 Scope of the report:• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global language service market, segmented into translation, interpretation and speech recognition services.• The major regional markets (Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed.• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (TransPerfect, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LanguageLine Solutions, RWS Group, Appen Limited and Keywords Studios Plc) are also presented in detail.Key Target Audience:• Language Service Providers• End Users• Consulting Firms• Investment Banks• Government Bodies & Regulating AuthoritiesTable of Contents:1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification of Language Services1.3 Users of Language Services2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Overview2.2 High Language Services Demand in Medical Field2.3 Changes in Language Services Industry3. Global Language Services Market Analysis3.1 Global Language Services Market Value3.2 Global Language Services Market Value Forecast3.3 Global Language Services Market Value by Services3.3.1 Global Language Translation Services Market Value3.3.2 Global Language Translation Services Market Value Forecast3.3.3 Global Language Interpretation Services Market Value3.3.4 Global Language Interpretation Services Market Value Forecast3.3.5 Global Language Speech Recognition Services Market Value3.3.6 Global Language Speech Recognition Services Market Value Forecast3.4 Global Language Services Market Value by RegionDirect Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=834337 4. Regional Language Services Market Analysis4.1 Europe4.1.1 Europe Language Services Market Value4.1.2 Europe Language Services Market Value Forecast4.2 North America4.2.1 North America Language Services Market Value4.2.2 North America Language Services Market Value Forecast4.3 Asia-Pacific4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Language Services Market Value4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Language Services Market Value Forecast5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Accelerating Economic Activities5.1.2 Increasing Online Video Content Demand5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index5.1.4 Growing Pharmaceutical Sales5.1.5 Rapid Globalization5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Increasing Content Localization5.2.2 Technological Advancements5.2.3 Increased Consolidation of Market Players5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Stringent Regulations5.3.2 Intense Competition6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Language Services Market6.1.1 Key Players – Revenues Comparison6.1.2 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison7. Company Profiles7.1 TransPerfect7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Business Strategies7.2 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Business Strategies7.3 LanguageLine Solutions7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Business Strategies7.4 RWS Group7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 Appen Limited7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Keywords Studios Plc7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies