Global Animal Vaccines Market to Generate $13.78 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the animal vaccines market. The findings of the report states that the global market for animal vaccines generated $9.09 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $13.78 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.
“The advancement in recombinant technology has led to the emergence of DNA & recombinant vaccines. These vaccines are effective over traditionally developed vaccines in preventing infections. Thus, this factor is anticipated to boost the demand of animal vaccines in near future.” Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research.
The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, and increase in animal health expenditure drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market. In addition, the rising ownership of companion animal also fuels the growth. Whereas, highly competitive meat and milk prices and adverse impact of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health hampers the market growth. Conversely, advancement in vaccine product and rise in demand for hybrid animal would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.
The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the animal vaccines market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the disruption of vaccine supply due to travel bans and lockdown in several regions. Furthermore, the veterinary organizations across the globe have recommended limiting animal patient care to acutely ill animals and emergencies. However, the government bodies have supported essential services even during the lockdown, which somehow assisted the industry.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global animal vaccines market on the basis of product, animal type, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.
Based on product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The attenuated vaccines segment held the highest market share in 2020, and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. However, the DNA vaccines segment is estimated to cite the fastest growth in the forecast period.
Based on animal type, the animal vaccines market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The livestock animal segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020, and is estimated to rule the roost by the end of 2028. On the other hand, the companion animal segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.
Based on region, the market is analyzed across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The market across North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the dominant position throughput the forecast period.
The major market players profiled in the report include Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Anicon Labor GmbH.
