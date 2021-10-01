Global Biobanking Market to Reach $69.51 Billion by 2028, States the Report by Allied Market Research
A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the biobanking market. The findings of the report states that the global market for biobanking generated $42.10 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $69.51 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.20% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.
“The growth of the global biobanking market is attributed to increase in incidence of chronic disease such as cancer bolsters the market of biobanking. Since the use of conventional therapies have serious side-effects, integrating it with stem cell therapy reduces the damage and hence the increased demand.” Stated Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare, at Allied Market Research.
The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Surge in funding, rise in R&D activities for application of biobank specimens, and increase in fatal chronic diseases fuel the growth of the global biobanking market. On the other hand, legal and ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, untapped potential in emerging economies and surge in genomic research activities present lucrative opportunities in the approching years.
The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the biobanking market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to increased requirement of biobanks to avail blood specimens for treatment of patients and ensure their recovery. Furthermore, the researchers across the world have started research activities for development of vaccine for Covid-19. So, they need blood samples, biospecimens, and corresponding clinical and patient data to assist in clinical trials, research, and drug development purposes. Also, the health ministries in various countries have initiated to establish biobanks to collect blood specimens and supply it to research institutes, hospitals, and others.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global biobanking market on the basis of type, type of biobank, ownership, application, end user, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.
Based on specimen type, the global biobanking market is segmented on the basis of blood products, solid tissue, cell lines, nucleic acid, and others. The blood product segment held the major revenue share in 2020. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to lead throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the global biobanking market is segregated into therapeutic and research. The research segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the forecast period.
On the basis of ownership, the global biobanking market is devided into a national/regional agency, non-profit organization, universities, and private organization. The national/regional agency segment contributed for the largest market in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. By type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population-based biobank and disease-oriented biobank. The disease-oriented biobank segment held the major revenue share in 2020.
The market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America dominated in 2020 with highest market revenue share. In addition, the region is estimated to lead the trail by 2028. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to cite the fastest growth rate by the end of the forecast period.
The major market players profiled in the report include US Biolab Corporation, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., Cureline, Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, CTI Biotech, BioIVT & Elevating Science, Geneticist Inc, Firalis S.A., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), and Boca Biolistics.
