Global Tampon Market to Reach $4.05 Billion by 2026, States the Report by Allied Market Research
A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across North America region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the tampon market. The findings of the report states that the global market for tampon generated $2.81 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $4.05 billion by 2026, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.
“Increase in awareness regarding importance of menstrual hygiene among women across the globe accompanied with the benefits of using tampons is anticipated to boost the market growth.” Onkar Sumant Assistant Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research.
The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Rise in awareness regarding availability of feminine hygiene products and arrival of organic tampons have augmented the growth of the global tampon market. Whereas, availability of substitutes and cost of tampons and cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections impede the market. Conversely, untapped opportunities in developing countries are estimated to present an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.
The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tampon market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. Due to the lockdown, the priority has been given to the production of essentials. And therefore, the production of tampons have not been much affected. The situation of lockdown has created panic among the people regarding the availability of essentials including sanitary objects. This in turn, increased the demand for tampons in the initial phase of lockdown. The supply chain, however, has been immensely affected, resulted into shortage of raw materials at certain facilities.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global tampon market on the basis of product, material type, and end user. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.
Based on type, the radially wound pledget segment held the highest market share in 2018, holding for more than three-fifths of the global tampon market. The segment would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global tampon market. Also, the segment is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to cite the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the revenue. On the other hand, the global tampon market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.
Key market players profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Bodywise Ltd, Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corporation.
