Spandex Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Spandex Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 7.41 billion in 2019 to USD 10.95 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for the material from textile sector especially for sportswear, active wear along with high usage in medical applications is likely to propel the growth of the industry. Rising average disposable income of people is another factor driving the market’s growth.Spandex is a lightweight synthetic fiber with superior strength and elasticity. It also has the ability of resisting UV light. It is widely used in skin tight and stretchable clothes. Growing demands for sportswear and active wear along with rising disposable income of people is predicted to drive the market during the forecast period. Demand from the medical sector is also likely to increase since the fiber is used in manufacturing surgical hoses, bandages, diapers, compression stockings amongst others.The manufacturing process for spandex is quite complex and involves high labor. The superior properties of the material results in high market price of the product in comparison to nylon, polyester, wool and cotton. This is having negative impact on the market’s growth. Major manufacturers of the market are trying to develop automated production processes which can bring optimization in manufacturing as well as reduce the labor cost without compromising the quality of the material.Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3266 The COVID-19 impact:The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to disrupt the market’s growth to a certain extent. Repeated lockdowns around the world have led to stoppage in manufacturing as well as shortage of raw materials. International trade has been largely affected due to the pandemic. But increasing awareness about health and fitness would lead to greater inclination towards sports and fitness activities and the requirements for active or sportswear would again start rising. This would help the market to prosper. The major manufacturers are trying to come up with products which would cater to the healthcare sector via online sales channel amidst this pandemic. Key players in the market include:Hyosung Corporation, LYCRA, TK Chemical Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Company Limited, Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, INVISTA and Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Corporation Ltd.Further key findings from the report suggestTwo way spandex is not witnessing similar growth as four way spandex since it has limited stretchability in one direction.The melt extrusion process is predicted to have considerate amount of growth since it involves relatively lower cost than the other production processes.The medical application segment is expected to have significant growth due to increasing usage of spandex in compress as well as stretchable bandages.Rising health consciousness along with the development of medical sector in North America is providing a major boost to the market's growth in this region.In January 2018, Hyosung Corporation announced the construction of Hyosung Quzhou Spandex Plant with an aim of expanding its production capacity.There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which 'creora Fresh' by Hyosung Corporation, LYCRA T400, 161E, 162E by LYCRA require special mention.There have been a number of M&A in the industry like Toray Industries acquiring TenCate Advanced Composites in 2018, Far Eastern New Century Corporation acquiring Phoenix Technologies International LLC in 2019 and Asahi Kahei Corporation acquiring Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2020.Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3266 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Spandex Market on the basis of Fabric Type, Production Process, Application and region:Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)Two Way SpandexFour Way SpandexProduction Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)Dry SpinningWet SpinningMelt ExtrusionReaction SpinningApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)ApparelSportsMedicalOthersBuy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3266 Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMEALatin AmericaExplore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:Fumed Silica Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fumed-silica-market Oil Water Separator Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oil-water-separator-market Polyaspartic Resin Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyaspartic-resin-market Firestop Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/firestop-sealants-market Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.