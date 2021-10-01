Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls Market Growing at CAGR of 6.90% by 2028 – User demand is Driving Growth
The global fly-by-wire cockpit controls market size was USD 2,868.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls is expected to reach a value of USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.90%. Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls refers to the flight control systems that use computers to process the flight control inputs made by the pilot or autopilot, and then transmit the corresponding electrical signals to the flight control actuators. The fly by wire mechanism replaces the mechanical linkage, and thus, a precise control system is obtained. The advantages of fly-by-wire include reduction in weight, improved reliability, damage tolerance, and effective control of a highly maneuverable aircraft.
An advantage of the feedback system of the fly-by-wire cockpit controls is that the flight control systems can be used to reduce the sensitivity to changes in basic aircraft stability characteristics or external disturbances. Military aircraft need to be agile, and therefore a relatively more unstable aircraft may cause massive problems for the aircraft. By incorporating Fly-by-wire cockpit controls, weight reduction of the military aircraft can be attained, which further improves the agility of the aircraft. It also enables highly reliable flight envelope protection system, which in turn significantly enhances the safety of the aircraft during the flight.
Key participants include Honeywell International (U.S.), Safran SA (France), Liebherr Group (Germany), BAE Systems (U.S.), Moog incorporation (U.S.), United technologies corp. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, inc. (U.S.), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), and West Star Aviation (U.S.).
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls on the basis of Platform, Aircraft type, Application, and Region:
Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Fixed Wing
Rotary wing
Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Narrow Body
Wide Body
Helicopter
Others
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Commercial aviation
Military aviation
The advantage of a fly-by-wire system is that the controls are transmitted to components of the aircraft with the help of electric signals, which are then processed by computers.The growing aviation industry will lead to an increase in the demand for Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Global Fly-By-Wire Cockpit Controls is predicted to grow at a rate of 6.90% CAGR and reach USD 4,916.1 Million by 2028.
Incorporation of electrical systems in the aircraft facilitates the automation of aircraft operations as well as better performance of the aircraft in comparison to mechanical components in the aviation industry.
BAE Systems and Honeywell International are the major players in the occupying more than 18% share of the in 2018
Truly multi-role aircraft operating in high threat AD environment will be more effective than single mission electronic attack legacy aircraft.
Based on geography, North America is the leading region in terms of share in 2018. The region occupied over 36% of the share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR through the forecasted period.
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Fly-by-wire provides the aircraft with the ability to ensure that the unintended increase in the angle of attack or sideslip are detected and rapidly, and automatically, resolved by marginally deflecting the control surfaces in the opposite way. The increasing size of aircraft fleet globally and the rising demand for components delivering precise controls is driving the demand for Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient components is another major factor for the growth of the Fly-by-Wire Cockpit Controls as these components reduce the total weight of the aircraft.
Read More:
